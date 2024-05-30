Bafana coach Broos explains Mabasa snub

“We had a bad experience with Mabasa two years ago," said Broos.

Hugo Broos, coach of Bafana Bafana during the squad announcement at SABC Studios in Johannesburg on Thursday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained his decision to exclude Tshegofatso Mabasa from his squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The DStv Premiership Golden Boot winner’s omission from the Bafana squad to face Nigeria and Zimbabwe has been a subject of debate since Broos announced his preliminary 36-man squad earlier in May.

Mabasa won the top goalscorer award after netting 16 league matches for Pirates, one more than Iqraam Rayners who scored 15 goals.

Speaking during the squad announcement at SABC Sport studios on Thursday, Broos said it was a decision to choose between Mabasa and Rayners and he opted for the latter because the Stellenbosch FC striker did well in Bafana’s game against Algeria in March.

“We had a bad experience with Mabasa two years ago. I had to change him after 35 minutes and everybody said it was a scandal,” said Broos.

“For me, I don’t think I have to take him now because I also have Iqraam. Iqraam also scored 15 goals, it’s one goal difference so I give the confidence to Iqraam right now.”

“It was a decision between him [Rayners] and Mabasa. But Iqraam did very well in the game against Algeria and I gave him the confidence now.”



Broos also revealed that the door is not closed for Mabasa, saying they will monitor him next season and maybe add him as another striker in the Bafana squad.

“We will follow Mabasa next season. Let’s hope he continues what he did, scoring goals in the last four months. Then we will have another striker.”