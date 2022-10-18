Galaxy Ladies want to make chairman Sukazi proud at Sasol League Playoffs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Sasol League National Playoffs are set to kick-off at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo on Tuesday in the race for promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League and a R200 000 cash prize

TS Galaxy Ladies defender Hlobisile Chauke says it is about time they lift the Cup.

Galaxy Ladies have qualified for the national playoffs for the second successive time, after being crowned the champions of Mpumalanga. Chauke says making it to the playoffs again just shows how important it is for the Rockets Ladies to be promoted to the Hollywoodbets League and the club’s chairman Tim Sukazi is counting on them to bring the trophy home.

“This is our time, we have to give it our all so that we get promoted to the Hollywoodbets League. We have been playing in the Sasol League for a very long time and we believe now it is our time to get promotion and make the people of Mpumalanga proud,” said the Galaxy Ladies defender.

“The chairman, Mr Sukazi, is also counting on us, he wants to see the team playing in the highest league of women’s football because our male team is playing in the DStv Premiership. So, after our performance in Durban during the last playoffs, he told us that he is going to support us to make sure that we make it to the playoffs again and that we have to win the tournament.”

Galaxy are in Group B at the tournament, where they will first take on Western Cape’s Dangerous Heroes in the opening day of the competition, before clashing with hosts Copperbelt Ladies on Wednesday.

Chauke says it is crucial to start well and even though they don’t know much about their opponents, they will fight hard to begin the tournament on a positive note.

Group A

Sophakama Ladies (Eastern Cape)

Tuks Ladies (Gauteng)

Central University of Technology (Free State)

Group B

Dangerous Heroes (Western Cape)

TS Galaxy (Mpumalanga)

Copperbelt Ladies (Limpopo)

Group C

Lindelani (KwaZulu-Natal)

Royal Wizards (Northern Cape)

Al’s Puk Tawana (North West)