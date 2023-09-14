Local Soccer September 14, 2023 | 12:25 pm

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

14 Sep 2023

Galaxy looking to outshine Pirates in Champions League

“Our preparations have been quite well ever since our game in Uganda against Vipers," says Galaxy captain Leinanyane ahead of Pirates clash.

Jwaneng Galaxy FC captain Thabo Leinanyane (Mehrez Ben Abdallah/BackpagePix)

Jwaneng Galaxy skipper Thabo Leinanyane believes their clash against Uganda’s Vipers FC has prepared them well for their Caf Champions League clash against Orlando Pirates at Botswana national Stadium on Sunday.

Galaxy beat the Ugandan outfit 2-0 at home, before losing 2-1 away from home, but made it through this round with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

“Our preparations have been quite well ever since our game in Uganda against Vipers. We travelled back home and rested for about two days, from then on we started with our preparation because we know what is expected from us. Everyone knows that they they have to work hard and prepare for the game against Pirates,” said Leinanyane.

“I think our game against Vipers was more of preparing us for what to expect against Pirates because the intensity of the game was too high. And we all knows that Pirates plays with a high intensity,” added the Galaxy captain.

Leinanyane revealed that they have been working on a few things ahead of their Bucs clash.

“We have been working more on our ball recovery after losing the ball. What to do when you have lost the ball and what to do with it after winning it. I think every player has been hands on and for this kind of a game you don’t just prepare physically, but mentally as well,” he continued.

“As much as I think I know, football is not predicted on the previous games you have played. But the team that has prepared well is bound to win the game on the day.”

CAF Champions league Orlando Pirates

