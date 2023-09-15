‘Excited’ Sekhukhune looking to begin Caf quest in style

“This is a very interesting game in terms of it being the club’s debut in the Caf competitions," says Truter.

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter says there is excitement inside the club’s camp ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round match against Democratic Republic of Congo side Saint Eloi Lupopo at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.



Sekhukhune made it to this round of the competition after getting a bye in the first round preliminary phase following eSwatini club Young Buffaloes’ withdrawal from the tournament last month.

Truter says it will be vital for his team to get a positive result against Lupopo, especially since they are playing at home.

“This is a very interesting game in terms of it being the club’s debut in the Caf competitions. There is a bit of excitement and buzz around the team because we can test our strengths outside the borders. Also, a new oppositions brings new tactics and new challenges,” said the Limpopo-based side coach.

“For us being at home, we want to be on the front foot we want to get result and take it to Congo. It also gives us an opportunity to give one or two players a chance to play against unknown opposition as well. With being (us playing) at home, we didn’t win our previous two home matches. So, we would like to get a positive result to build confidence going into home next game,” added Truter.



“But we are nursing fatigue, we are also nursing knocks from our internationals who came back from their national teams. But it’s an interesting game to look forward to, but it’s definitely a one we want to win,” concluded the former Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu.