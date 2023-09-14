Chiefs announce time change for Royal AM clash

The clash between Chiefs and Royal AM was set for an 8pm kick-off, but the club has now changed for an earlier kick-off.

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 29: Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs and Thabo Matlaba of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have announced a kick-off time change for their DStv Premiership against Royal AM at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.



The clash was set for an 8pm kick-off, but the club has now changed for an earlier kick-off which is now scheduled for 5:30pm on the same day.

“DStv Premiership Fixture Change. Please note that the DSTV Premiership Fixture between KCFC vs RAMFC which was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, 16 September 2023 at 20:00at FNB Stadium has been changed to 17h30,” read a tweet from Chiefs on Wednesday.

Amakhosi and Thwihli Thwahla clashes have always brought a lot of entertainment and this fixture is expected to be the same as the Glamour Boys look to find their feet in the league.

Looking at the last four meetings between the sides, the KwaZulu-Natal based club has registered two wins, while Chiefs have only beaten them once and the other game ended in a draw.

The Naturena resume their league campaign after the Fifa international break having played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals against Mamelodi Sundowns at the same venue two weeks ago.



Overall, out of the five games played so far, Chiefs have won two, drawn one and lost two. They have collected seven points in the process.

Royal AM are also on seven points from the same number of matches as Amakhosi, but they are in ninth spot whereas Chiefs are in fifth spot due to their superior goal difference.

The KZN based will head into this match on a high following their 3-2 win against Chippa United in the league before the Fifa break.