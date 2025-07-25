Ghana end Banyana’s dream of winning a medal at WAFCON

The sides were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes of football.

Linda Motlhalo of South Africa challenges Stella Nyamekye of Ghana during the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Third Place Playoff match at Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Friday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana’s dream of coming back with a medal at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco was ended by Ghana who edged them 4-3 on penalties to claim the bronze medal.

The third-place playoff match, which was played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Friday night, had to be decided on the penalties after the sides were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes of football.

South Africa started the brighter of the sides and they created some decent goalscoring opportunities earlier on, but the Black Queens had more ball possession in both halves and could have won the game in regulation time.

Hildah Magaia almost gave Banyana the perfect start to the match when she took a powerful shot towards goal in the first minute of the match and the ball was deflected away for a corner kick. From that resultant corner, Linda Motlhalo saw her long-range shot go narrowly wide of goal.

The Black Queens had two chances to take the lead with their best chance falling to Doris Boaduwaa in the 15th minute after Banyana failed to clear their lines, luckily for South Africa, her shot went just over the crossbar.

Grace Asantewaa then tried her luck from long range in the 27th minute, but she shot straight at Ayanda Dlamini who made a simple save.

Just when the teams looked like they would head to the half-time break still locked, Banyana were gifted with a goal by Cynthia Komlan. The Ghana goalkeeper received a back pass from one of her defenders and, instant of kicking the ball away, she tried to trap it and was dispossessed by Jermaine Seoposenwe who set up Nonhlanhla Mthandi to slot it home from just outside the penalty box.

South Africa led Ghana 1-0 at the break

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made two changes at the start of the second half, introducing captain Refiloe Jane and Kgaelebane Mohlakoana for goalscorer Mthandi and Regina Mogolola respectively.

Magaia almost doubled South Africa’s lead in the second minute of the second half, but her shot was saved by Komlan.

Following that missed chance, Banyana took their feet off the paddle and Ghana regained control of the game and they created opportunities to score.

It didn’t come as a surprise when they found their equaliser albeit in fortuitous manner as Dlamini initially made a save by fisting the ball into the crossbar and Bongeka Gamede tried to clear the rebound, only to ram the ball home.

Ghana were unlucky not to win the match deep into the referee’s optional time when Evelyn Badu’s shot hit the crossbar with Dlamini well-beaten.

In the end, the game had to be decided on penalties and Ghana emerged victorious.