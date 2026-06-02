World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Semenyo, Partey named in Ghana World Cup squad

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

2 June 2026

09:12 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Veteran Leicester City attacker Jordan Ayew will captain the Black Stars.

Semenyo, Partey named in Ghana World Cup squad

Manchester City’s Ghanaian midfielder #42 Antoine Semenyo has been included in the Ghana squad for the World Cup. Photo: Darren Staples / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo and former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey were included in Ghana’s World Cup squad as coach Carlos Queiroz left it to the last minute to finalise his 26-man selection.

Ghana face Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday in a friendly before flying to North America for their fifth World Cup where they are in a tough Group L with England, Croatia and Panama.

The midfield includes Villarreal’s Partey, 32, who is due to stand trial in the UK at a later date on rape and sexual assault charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Veteran Leicester City attacker Jordan Ayew will captain the Black Stars, who will be without Tottenham winger Mohammed Kudus because of injury.

The 26-year-old Semenyo scored 11 goals in 27 games for City after moving from Bournemouth in January for an initial £62.5 million (72 million euros).

The World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico kicks off on June 11, with Ghana facing Panama in their opener six days later.

Ghana squad

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak/GHA), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen/SUI), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick’s/IRL)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK/GRE), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre/FRA), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre/FRA), Alidu Seidu (Rennes/FRA), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Jerome Opoku (Basaksehir/TUR), Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg/GER), Kojo Oppong Peprah (Nice/FRA), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos/CYP)

Midfielders: Elisha Owusu (Auxerre/FRA), Thomas Partey (Villarreal/ESP), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo/ESP), Augustine Boakye (Saint Etienne/FRA), Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjaelland/DEN), Abdul Fatawu (Leicester/ENG), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta/ITA)

RELATED ARTICLES

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah/KSA), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon/FRA), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City/ENG), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry/ENG), Prince Adu (Viktoria Plzen/CZE), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao/ESP), Jordan Ayew (Leicester/ENG).

Read more on these topics

Carlos Queiroz Ghana World Cup

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Petrol prices surge as diesel drops in June: This is how much you will pay
Courts Witness D murder case: Court dismisses Matipandile Sotheni’s bail application
News Investigations reveal undocumented migrants working on municipal outsourcing contracts
Weather You’ve been warned: get your blankets out as cold front to hit Gauteng this week
News DA, RISE Mzansi account for nearly 90% of donations declared to IEC

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News