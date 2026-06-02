Semenyo, Partey named in Ghana World Cup squad

Veteran Leicester City attacker Jordan Ayew will captain the Black Stars.

Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo and former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey were included in Ghana’s World Cup squad as coach Carlos Queiroz left it to the last minute to finalise his 26-man selection.

Ghana face Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday in a friendly before flying to North America for their fifth World Cup where they are in a tough Group L with England, Croatia and Panama.

The midfield includes Villarreal’s Partey, 32, who is due to stand trial in the UK at a later date on rape and sexual assault charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

Veteran Leicester City attacker Jordan Ayew will captain the Black Stars, who will be without Tottenham winger Mohammed Kudus because of injury.

The 26-year-old Semenyo scored 11 goals in 27 games for City after moving from Bournemouth in January for an initial £62.5 million (72 million euros).

The World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico kicks off on June 11, with Ghana facing Panama in their opener six days later.

Ghana squad

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak/GHA), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen/SUI), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick’s/IRL)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK/GRE), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre/FRA), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre/FRA), Alidu Seidu (Rennes/FRA), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Jerome Opoku (Basaksehir/TUR), Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg/GER), Kojo Oppong Peprah (Nice/FRA), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos/CYP)

Midfielders: Elisha Owusu (Auxerre/FRA), Thomas Partey (Villarreal/ESP), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo/ESP), Augustine Boakye (Saint Etienne/FRA), Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjaelland/DEN), Abdul Fatawu (Leicester/ENG), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta/ITA)

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah/KSA), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon/FRA), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City/ENG), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry/ENG), Prince Adu (Viktoria Plzen/CZE), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao/ESP), Jordan Ayew (Leicester/ENG).