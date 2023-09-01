Ntseki happy ‘vibrant’ Saile got off the mark for Chiefs

'He is a goal scorer, and any striker when they score, it makes them feel good about themselves,' says Ntseki.

Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 06. Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs’ coach, Molefi Ntseki, had some exciting words about Christian Saile, his Congolese striker.

Ntseki emphasised that Saile is all about action on the field, always eager to spark things up for the team.

In a recent game against Stellenbosch FC, the 22-year-old Saile came from the bench and scored his first goal of the season, adding a second to Chiefs’ 2-0 victory.

However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Saile. The previous season saw him struggle, and his performance drew scrutiny, particularly in the latter stages.

Remember that Nedbank Cup semifinal against Orlando Pirates? It left fans disheartened when Saile miscued a kick with an open net right in front of him.

That moment wasn’t forgotten, and doubts about his quality lingered. Some even thought he might not return to the Naturena side, as the club actively searched for more accomplished strikers.

But Saile has made a strong comeback. He looks determined to prove his mettle, and Ntseki is banking on his recent goal to help him rediscover his self-assurance.

After that glaring miss, Saile needed this breakthrough more than ever. It’s not just about the goal; it’s about rejuvenating his belief in his abilities.

Saile’s turning point?

Ntseki is confident in Saile’s potential to shine on the pitch. The recent goal could serve as a turning point, nudging Saile back on track after facing his fair share of ups and downs.

“Christian is a vibrant player. He is always looking to score,” said Ntseki after the game at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday evening.

“That is why when he scored, he came to the bench to celebrate the goal with us.

“He is a goal scorer, and any striker when they score, it makes them feel good about themselves.

“Ashley did it last week, and Christian did it today… That’s what Mmodi did last week.”