The best of Kaizer Chiefs is yet to come, says Petersen

Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs warming up before the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Keeping his second consecutive clean sheet must have been a good morale booster for Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.



The 28-year-old gave a Man-of-the-Match performance for Chiefs in a 2-0 DStv Premiership win at Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night.

Petersen had kept a clean sheet in Chiefs’ 3-0 win over AmaZulu FC at the weekend. This after a not-so-impressive start to the season.

The keeper found himself a target of critics after making some critical and costly blunders in the first few games of the season.

“Our goalkeepers have been amazing, standing behind me… Supporting each other,” said Petersen after Wednesday’s match.

“If it was not for them, I would not be able to perform the way I am. Credit to our goalkeeper coaches as well.

“We have been working non-stop trying to perfect our craft and at the end of the day it pays off.

“Huge credit to them for always pushing me to be better,” added Petersen who is the current team captain.

Petersen applauds Chiefs supporters

He also credited the team’s supporters, saying their unwavering presence has inspired their current form.

“It is these people (supporters), they come out in numbers to support us, that’s extra motivation.

“Today we applied ourselves properly, and we wanted it more. I could see the fighting spirit, the hunger and the desire in the team.

“That’s all we can ask for… the result will take care of itself,” said Petersen.

“We have been working on our identity. Obviously we didn’t start so well and now it is for us to stay consistent and keep the performance.

“At training it was more mental for us, to be able to stay in it and carry us through the 90 minutes…

“And play our football, the game we want to play. Obviously we rely on our speed. If we keep it like this, the best is yet to come.”

Petersen and the Chiefs faithful will hope for another win and a clean sheet when they meet Mamelodi Sundowns in an MTN8 semi-finals first leg clash on Saturday.