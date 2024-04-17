Caf president Motsepe talks Ferraris at Sundowns training

'I've seen many players who are our heroes when they play and have nothing when they don't,' said Motsepe.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe says African players need to invest their money for the future. Picture: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football, has spoken of how African players need to look after their money, so that they have savings to fall back on when they eventually quit the game.

Motsepe was the president of Mamelodi Sundowns before he left to join CAF, and said he would see many luxury cars whenever he visited Chloorkop.

“When I was president of Mamelodi Sundowns, I went to see the players train and I would see very expensive, Mercedes, BMWs, even Ferraris,” said Motsepe at a recent press conference in Angola.

“It is fine to buy these wonderful things as long as you (also) take your money and invest it for the days when you don’t play.

Motsepe also called for more clubs in Africa to pay their players well, so that some do not need to leave the continent to earn better money overseas.

‘We should be able to pay’

“Whe have to show players we can pay them very well and compete with some European countries,” said Motsepe.

“We believe that there is exceptional talent in Africa, and if we develop it, we should be able to pay … very good salaries – to the players, the coaches and the employees.”