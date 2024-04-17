Local Soccer

17 Apr 2024

09:07 am

Agent gives update on Chiefs-linked Mngqithi

Mngqithi’s contract with Sundowns is set to expire at the end of the season.

Manqoba Mngqithi, assistant coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Football agent Mike Makaab has given an update on Manqoba Mngqithi’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Ertugral blasts Chiefs for treatment of Khune

Mngqithi, whose contract with Sundowns is set to expire at the end of the season, has been heavily linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs in recent time.

Amakhosi are still searching for a permanent coach to take over from interim coach Cavin Johnson, who will step down at the end of the season and resume duties as the Head of Development at Chiefs.

Makaab has now revealed that he has had discussions with Sundowns and is hoping Mngqithi’s future will be decided in the coming weeks.

“At the moment we are in discussions with Mamelodi Sundowns regarding the ways forward for Manqoba, I have had various discussions at a high level. I am hoping honestly that within the next two weeks it will be resolved, because at the end of it all we have to make a decision in fairness to Manqoba, we have to make a decision,” said Makaab during the Extra time show on Gagasi FM this week.

“His contract comes to an end at the end of the season, and at the end of the day he is a professional and has to seek employment, but we have had some very positive discussions,” added Makaab.

ALSO READ: ‘We are concerned,’ says Chiefs’ Siyethemba Sithebe

As reported by Phakaaathi thi this week, Chiefs wanted to appoint Mngqithi as their new head coach at the start of this season, but their plans were halted when Sundowns exercised an option to extend their assistant coach’s contract by another year.

It remains to be seen if Chiefs will finally land their target at the end of the season or Mngqithi will sign a new deal with the Brazilians.

