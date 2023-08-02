How the legend of Khune burdens other Chiefs goalkeepers

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen says he was well aware of what he was throwing himself into when he signed with the Naturena side hoping to emulate club legend Itumeleng Khune.

ALSO READ: Sundowns unveil new home and away kits

The 28-year-old Petersen joined Chiefs in July 2021 but could not play in his first season at the club as it was serving a Fifa transfer ban at the time.

It was last season where Petersen started making his mark as the trusted keeper at Chiefs but he could not completely convince that he was the man to take over from Khune.

“Coming to Chiefs in the first place you know Itumeleng Khune is here and people are always going to compare you to him,” said Petersen.

He was speaking during a media open day at Chiefs headquarters in Naturena on Wednesday morning.

Chiefs host Chippa United in their first game of the DStv Premiership at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday

“I mean, Khune is a living legend and has done well for the team and for the country. But at the end of the day it is for us the goalkeepers to find ourselves as individuals.

“You have to create your own success within the circle.”



Petersen hails Dinkelacker’s return

Chiefs have brought back German goalkeeper coach Rainer Dinkelakcer to assist in the goalkeeping department.

Since his departure a few years ago, Amakhosi had failed to find a replacement capable of producing the same calibre of goalkeepers as he had.



“The addition of coach Rainer has been amazing. He comes with that experience. He has had a lot of success in the past with Kaizer Chiefs,” commented Petersen.

Petersen believes his experience will help the goalkeeping department, which has been criticised for declining in the past few years, improve.

“He had success with Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs. The past couple of weeks working with him have been great and I have learnt a lot,” added Petersen.



ALSO READ: Chiefs confirm Sekgota exit, expected to be announced by Stellies

The Capetonian also commented on the team’s preseason preparations. Chiefs lost two of their widely televised warm up matches against Young Africans and Township Rollers.

“I will not say the preseason was not good because of the two defeats. Preseason is all about preparation, you try different combinations and formations, all that…

“So whether you win or you lose, it is all about the information acquired,” explained Petersen.

“At the end of the day it is about taking what worked and seeing what didn’t work.

“Obviously, going into the weekend’s game, we want to give a good display. So, it is about taking that information and taking what works and putting aside what doesn’t.”