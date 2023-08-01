Sundowns unveil new home and away kits

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

PUMA and Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday unveiled the Brazilians’ home and away kits ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.



ALSO READ: Mokwena reflects on box-ticking pre-season in Europe



The Brazilians will wear their new away kit when they start the defence of their league title against Sekhukhune United on Friday.





The PUMA kit’s ‘The Beat Goes On’ design concept showcases the African Rhythm which Masandawana fans produce on match days.



The graphic on the home shirt features the MSFC print surrounded by audio waveforms representing the drum beats alongside the singing and chanting of the supporters and players which pulsate throughout the stadium before, during and after matches.



“The design of the new kits goes behind the badge to explore what it means to support Mamelodi Sundowns. It is a tribute to everyone involved in the club, from the generations of loyal fans, to the staff working behind the scenes, the stars on the pitch and the up-and -coming academy players,” said PUMA Marketing Director Brett Bellinger.



ALSO READ: Surprise Moriri demoted to U-19 Sundowns team



“The use of drums is an important cultural aspect of Mamelodi Sundowns, representing the passion and energy of the club and its supporters. One of the supporters who expressed this passion and dedication was the late John Black Madumo – the “Master Drum” – who for a number of years was the heartbeat of the stadium.”





