Chiefs confirm Sekgota exit, expected to be announced by Stellies

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

In a short statement, Kaizer Chiefs have announced that midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota is leaving the club but could not name his new employers.

It was however widely reported earlier on Tuesday that Sekgota will be joining Stellenbosch FC.

“Winger, Kgaogelo Sekgota has departed Kaizer Chiefs after spending two years with the club,” reads the statement from Chiefs.

“His new club will make an announcement in due course after finalising all the paperwork pertaining to his registration. We thank KG for everything.”

Sekgota joined Chiefs two seasons ago after he had been one of the best performers at Moroka Swallows the previous term.

He however could not settle in at Chiefs and hold a starting place down. Earlier reports suggested that his former side Swallows, and SuperSport were also interested in him.

SABC Sport reported that Stellenbosch’s Steve Barker was however the most insistent of Sekgota’s pursuers and he was finally rewarded when Chiefs accepted his offer.

Barker wanted Sekgota most

Barker needed an experienced winger in his team following the sale of Junior Mendieta and Ibraheem Jabaar overseas during the current transfer window.

SuperSport coach, Gavin Hunt, who worked with Sekgota at Bidvest Wits four years ago was also said to have been keen on landing the speedy left footed player.

Sekgota returned to the DStv Premiership in 2019 and joined Wits after spending a few years in Belgium where he turned out for Vitoria Setubal and Stumbras.

Stellenbosch, who announced Genino Palace, Salifu Colley and Oura Anicet on Tuesday, are expected to announce Sekgota soon.

Palace was with Maritzburg United last season. Colley is a Gambian youth international while Colley was with Asec Mimosas.