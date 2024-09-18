Huge Mako boost for Pirates ahead of Chippa clash

Mako has expressed his eagerness to resume contributing towards the Buccaneers’ success this season.

Orlando Pirates have been handed a major boost ahead of tonight’s clash against Chippa United with the news that Paseka Mako is has recovered from his injury and is available for the match.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since October last year after sustaining a knee ligament injury while on international duty, shortly after debuting for South Africa in a friendly against Eswatini.

Mako has since recovered from the injury resumed light training in August and has now been declared fit to join his teammates in their preparations for the start of their Betway Premiership campaign.



ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates make decision on Lesedi Kapinga

His return to fitness comes as a welcome boost for the Buccaneers, who face a busy season that includes participation in the CAF Champions League.



The left-back has expressed his eagerness to resume contributing towards the Buccaneers’ success this season.



“I’m so excited to be back on the field,” he said. ”The journey wasn’t easy but I’m eager to rejoin the team and contribute to the team’s success. It’s time to push myself. I’m ready to give my all again,” Mako told the Pirates media.



“Thanks to everyone who encouraged and supported me during my recovery.”



ALSO READ: Chippa United unveil new signings including Orlando Pirates’ Baloni

Mako is facing a tough competition for the left-back position from Deon Hotto, who has been utilised in that position and has excelled in it.

Pirates captain Innocent Maela has also been deputising for Hotto in the left-back position.

High-flying Pirates target Chippa scalp

Pirates will begin their 2024/25 Betway Premiership campaign with a tough clash against a new-look Chippa United at Orlando Stadium tonight (kick-off 7.30 pm).



The Buccaneers come into this game on a high having won their last two games – a 2-0 win over Cape Town City in the second-leg of the MTN8 semifinal and another 2-0 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana in the first leg of the Caf Champions League second preliminary round.



With the game coming just three days after the tough game in Botswana against Jwaneng in Gaborone, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could make some changes to his starting line-up, especially because the Buccaneers will face the same opponents in the second leg at home on Saturday.



But Riveiro has stated in the past that he is not a fan of squad rotation.



“It’s going to be unfair with the guys that I have in our squad,” Riveiro told the media recently.



The new-look Chilli Boys will be looking to finally get one over the Buccaneers, having failed to do so in the past three league games.



Chippa last beat Pirates in August 2022, winning 1-0 courtesy of an Abdi Banda late winner at the same venue for tonight’s clash, the Orlando Stadium.