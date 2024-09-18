Sundowns’ Mngqithi – ‘I don’t listen to all the rubbish people say’

'I'm helped by the fact that I'm not on social media so I don't listen to all the rubbish that people say,' said Mngqithi.

Manqoba Mngqithi, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns with Romain Folz, and Steve Komphela during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Supersport United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 17 September 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

If Mamelodi Sundowns’ last two games are anything to go by, their coach Manqoba Mngqithi has responded to his critics in the most emphatic way.

The Brazilians have now scored six goals in their last two matches after failing to find the back of the net against Stellenbosch FC in a two-legged MTN8 Cup semifinal before the FIFA International break.

Their latest win came in Tuesday’s Tshwane derby against SuperSport United. Bafana Ba Style have woken up from their early season slump and began their Betway Premiership title defence with a commanding 2-0 win over United at Loftus Versveld.

“I’m helped by the fact that I’m not on social media so I don’t listen to all the rubbish that people say,” Mngqithi responded when asked about his naysayers.

“That helps because sometimes you’ll be emotional from the pictures that people might send you, talk rubbish and you’ll think why he’s talking like this but because I’m not on social media, I survive.

“I’m also a big boy, I’ve been in football more than 20 years now and I know what’s expected of me. I know that sometimes I’ll be able to keep the job for longer, and maybe if circumstances don’t allow me and I don’t do well I know what is likely to happen.”

Over the past 12 years since joining Masandawana, Mngqithi has been second in command behind former coach Pitso Mosimane and at a later stage worked under Rulani Mokwena. After claiming the derby bragging rights, the 53-year-old remained adamant that he’s not deterred by the noise caused by their early exit from the top eight competition at the hands of Stellies.

“In life, it’s important to accept that you have to face the realities and the good thing is that I’ve got a very high self-esteem,” said an unshaken Mngqithi in a fiery post-match press conference.

“I’m very confident in my ability and I know what I’m capable of so it’s not what an opinionated person says that defines me because other people can’t even manage their own lives but they’ve got big opinions about what you are competent on. If you listen to everybody you end up losing your mind, so for me it’s always important to trust my gut feeling.”