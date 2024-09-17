Themba Zwane inspires Sundowns to derby win

The first half proved to be a dull affair with neither side able to create clear-cut chances.

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns scores a goal during the Betway Premiership match against Supersport United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on the 17 September 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Themba Zwane came off the bench to inspire Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-0 win over SuperSport United in a Betway Premiership encounter at Loftus Versveld on Tuesday night. The first half proved to be a dull affair with neither side able to create clear-cut chances.

A minute after his introduction, Zwane provided an assist for Iqraam Rayners who broke the deadlock on the hour mark to grab his second goal in as many matches.

The former Stellenbosch striker was also on target against Eswatini champions Mbabane Swallows in the Caf Champions League last Saturday. Lucas Ribeiro, who scored a brace against Swallows was also on the score sheet against United in what was a one-sided Tshwane derby.

The Brazilians’ defence was largely untroubled for the better part of the game as they grabbed all three points and the bragging rights of the capital city derby.

Masandawana coach Manqoba Mngqithi raised a few eyebrows with his starting XI with Peter Shalulile being the only change from their 4-0 win over Swallows. Surprisingly, there was no place in the line-up for Bafana Bafana stars Zwane and Aubrey Modiba.

Another big talking point before the match started was the absence of Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau failed to make the match-day squad for a second game in row.

Zwane’s impact was felt immediately in their 60th minute.The evergreen midfielder set up Rayners with a skilful back heel inside the box and the 28-year-old put the ball beyond the clutches of Ricardo Goss.

A mistake by SuperSport in the middle of the park allowed Sundowns to double their lead four minutes later through Ribeiro who latched on to through ball to lob over the on rushing Goss.

Zwane’s introduction sparked the defending champions into life and their entries in the final third increased. They could have easily won by a bigger margin against a rusty looking SuperSport team who resembled a side that had been inactive for six weeks.