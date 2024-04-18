Agent gives update on Zwane’s future at Kaizer Chiefs

Zwane has made only seven appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi this season.

Mike Makaab, the agent of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane has given an update on the player’s future at the club.



As reported by this website earlier, Chiefs are said to be considering sending Zwane out on loan next season in order for him to get more game time.



The 22-year-old midfielder has made only seven appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi this season. And now it has emerged that SuperSport United are keen to sign him.



Makaab says it is premature to talk about Zwane’s future, saying they will only look at the potential loan move at the end of the season.



“I think it would be premature to discuss anything of this nature, I would say that one would only look at [potential loan move] come the end of this season,” Makaab told iDiski Times.

“Obviously, we would, as we do with all football clubs, sit with the football club and discuss each and every player we represent, get feedback from the club, and if the club believes it’s worthwhile and better for the player’s development.



“For him [Zwane] or any player, let’s forget about Samkelo but any player in general, for a player to go out on loan and if we believe and support the narrative, we’ll get behind doing it but making sure the loan is one where we believe the player has got an opportunity for game time and [good] minutes,” he added.



Zwane, who was promoted to the Chiefs senior team in January last year and he made 15 appearances for Amakhosi in his debut season for the club.