Hunt takes subtle jabs at Sundowns spending after derby loss

Hunt bit back at every question from the media while taking a few jabs on the riches of his neighbours Sundowns.

Gavin Hunt delivered yet another fiery post-match press conference on the back of SuperSport United’s 2-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.



ALSO READ: Sundowns back on top after Tshwane derby win over SuperSport

The Matsatsantsa a Pitori coach was visibly upset after the unfavourable result and was not quite interested in reflecting on the Tshwane derby.

Hunt bit back at every question from the media while taking a few jabs on the riches of his neighbours Sundowns who have now won nine DStv Premiership in a row.

“We lost, we had more than enough chances to win. I thought we were good but we lost,” Hunt stated before going on a rant with each question directed his way.

“Obviously the club has lost players over the years. They’ve gone across to these guys (Sundowns) so it is what it is and we need to build teams. We’re doing well with what we’ve got and we have to soldier on. We can’t be judged on these type of games.

“We have players earning single digits out there tonight. I had nine U/18’s on the bench. Last year we came third for the first time since I left the club and we finished in the top four with what we had and then we lost players. They (Sundowns) bought a player (Thapelo Maseko) from us who was brilliant for us so we start again. We lost Patrick (Maswanganyi) to Pirates and we lost TT (Thatayaone Ditlhokwe) to Chiefs.”

The four-time league winning coach didn’t stop there as his frustration was also borne out of the fact that he couldn’t field Ricardo Goss and Etiosa Ighodaro who are both on loan from the Brazilians. Part of the loan agreement prohibits them to play against their parent club.

“Sundowns buy players, what do you want me to do? We have a budget and that has been cut down so the whole club is running much tighter now,” Hunt added while continuing to take subtle jabs at Sundowns.

“We sold the boy (Maseko) for a lot of money which is fantastic but it doesn’t help the team. It helps financially to get one or two (players) in. We couldn’t use Goss and Ighodaro tonight, would they have helped? Yes, sure.



ALSO READ: Maswanganyi admits Pirates were disjointed against Richards Bay

“The club is different from when I was here the first time when we won the league where there was more equal football. Obviously, Sundowns bought all those players as well, Denis Onyango and Elias Pelembe all went and we had to build another team. We lose a game and you guys judge us but they should beat us 8-0.

“I mean let’s be honest, look at the squads and the two teams, there shouldn’t be a comparison but they are on a different level and the PSL is what it is at the moment. The foreigners, they (Sundowns) have been bringing in now I’m sure they are worth more than our whole franchise so it’s a different level and I’m taking guys from Motsepe League.”