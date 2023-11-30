Chiefs reserve side in disarray as club issues deepen

There's a sense that the club's youth structures don't provide secure pathways for the players' futures.

Kaizer Chiefs are facing challenges, not only in their first team, but also in their reserve team.



According to a source, Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge side is in disarray, with seven players already on suspension.



One player, Puso Dithejane, has already been released and joined TS Galaxy, while another is reportedly on trial at AmaZulu FC.



The weekend brought news of crisis in the senior team, with two players caught under the influence of alcohol on duty.



Additionally, allegations of racial tensions surfaced, with black players reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with their treatment compared to Coloured players in the team.



The situation extends to the Diski team, which is reportedly in turmoil.



The source highlighted, “Even those who are lucky enough to be promoted are not given a chance in the senior team but there are broader issues needing attention.”

Meanwhile, as reported, promising Chiefs youngster Aden McCarthy is said to be edging closer to first-team action, with the technical team having impressed with his display for the reserve side in the DStv Diski Challenge.

McCarthy signed a senior team contract with Amakhosi last year, but he has not been able to get an opportunity to play in the DStv Premiership.

The defender, who is the son of former Amakhosi defender Fabian McCarthy, is reportedly ticking all the boxes to get a chance to make his debut for the Naturena-based outfit.