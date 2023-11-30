Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Avatar photo

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

30 Nov 2023

11:04 am

Chiefs reserve side in disarray as club issues deepen

There's a sense that the club's youth structures don't provide secure pathways for the players' futures.

Chiefs reserve side in disarray as club issues deepen

A general view of the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs are facing challenges, not only in their first team, but also in their reserve team.

ALSO READ: Khune’s Chiefs reputation has been tarnished

According to a source, Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge side is in disarray, with seven players already on suspension.

One player, Puso Dithejane, has already been released and joined TS Galaxy, while another is reportedly on trial at AmaZulu FC.

The weekend brought news of crisis in the senior team, with two players caught under the influence of alcohol on duty.

Additionally, allegations of racial tensions surfaced, with black players reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with their treatment compared to Coloured players in the team.

The situation extends to the Diski team, which is reportedly in turmoil.

There’s a sense that the club’s youth structures don’t provide secure pathways for the players’ futures.

The source highlighted, “Even those who are lucky enough to be promoted are not given a chance in the senior team but there are broader issues needing attention.”

Meanwhile, as reported, promising Chiefs youngster Aden McCarthy is said to be edging closer to first-team action, with the technical team having impressed with his display for the reserve side in the DStv Diski Challenge.

McCarthy signed a senior team contract with Amakhosi last year, but he has not been able to get an opportunity to play in the DStv Premiership.

The defender, who is the son of former Amakhosi defender Fabian McCarthy, is reportedly ticking all the boxes to get a chance to make his debut for the Naturena-based outfit.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Itumeleng Khune Kaizer Chiefs

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe