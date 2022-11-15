Mkhwanazi to re-join SuperSport?

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been made to believe that SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt is looking to re-sign defender Buhle Mkhwanazi.

The former Bafana Bafana international is currently without a team after leaving SuperSport United last season. Hunt is keen on having the experienced campaigner in his side, given that Thulani Hlatshwayo is in the team, and has rediscovered his form.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ofori suffers World Cup injury heartbreak

Mkhwanazi and “Tyson” formed a solid partnership in Bidvest Wits’ league-winning season under Hunt. However, Mkhwanazi left The Spartans under a dark cloud as he refused to take the compulsory Covid-19 vaccine. The coronavirus affecting football matches appears to be a thing of the past but the club are not too keen to have Buhle back.

“It is a matter of principle. We respected his decision at the time which is why his contract was allowed to run its course even though he was not playing. Is it worth having an experienced player like him? Maybe, but principle wise, it is not a good idea,” said a source.