Is Hyballa already on his way out at Sekhukhune?

Sekhukhune are said to want to bring back Lehlohonolo Seema.

Peter Hyballa, coach of Sekhukhune United during the 2024 MTN8 Sekhukhune United Media Day at the Bedfordview Country Club, Johannesburg on the 01 August 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Sekhukhune United will take on Cape Town City in an MTN8 quarterfinal at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow, but whether their new head coach Peter Hyballa will be there seems up for debate.

Reports this week suggested Hyballa has already been fired by the Limpopo-based team, despite not yet having taken charge of an official game. The German head coach’s training methods are said to have not gone down well, with Sekhukhune rumoured to have already taken the decision to bring back Lehlohonolo Seema.

Babina Noko sacked Seema at the end of last season, even though he led them to a fourth-place finish in the Betway Premiership, their highest ever position in South Africa’s top flight.

Hyballa came in with a temperamental reputation, having had run-ins with colleagues at many of the previous clubs in Europe where he coached.

He cut a jovial figure at the MTN8 launch and at this week’s media day on Tuesday, but Sekhukhune striker Pogiso Mahlangu gave a different impression of Hyballa on the touchline.

“The way you saw him today, he is friendly, but the moment he steps over that white line, he demands so much, he doesn’t laugh, he doesn’t crack a joke. After training you can make as many jokes as you want (but not during),” Mahlangu told reporters.

‘We have a replacement’

While chaos appears to reign at Sekhukhune, City are heading into a fourth successive season with Eric Tinkler in charge. While City have lost top striker Khanyisa Mayo, who was signed by Algerian giants CR Belouizdad, their head coach says that they already have a replacement lined up.

“Mayo had two very good seasons here, and it was in the press every week that he was going to Sundowns or Chiefs,” said Tinkler this week.

“We have always said as a club we will not stand in the way of a player progressing and bettering his life. We had to be aware of the situation (of him possibly leaving). A lot of people assume we have done our scouting at the last minute but we did it a long time ago as to who fits the profile (we are looking for). We have a replacement, unfortunately right now we can’t get him in the country because he is banned.

“Young Jody (Ah Shene) has really stepped up and done weill during pre-season so we are happy with the progress he has made … and we have Prins (Tjieuza) back from injury. He can play nine or false nine, so we have options.”