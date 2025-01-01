Nabi challenges Chiefs youngsters to be like ‘good’ Shabalala

Nabi feels that Shabalala carries a lot of responsibilities on his young shoulders.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has challenged the other Amakhosi youngsters to take a leaf out of Mduduzi Shabalala’s book and be more consistent in order to help the team achieve its goals this season.



Shabalala has been one of the outstanding performers at Chiefs this season and last weekend the youngster scored what could be a best contender for the Betway Premiership Goal of the Season in the game against Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.



ALSO READ: Nabi says Chiefs ‘played with handbrake’ against Chippa



Shabalala’s individual brilliance saw him beating four Chippa defenders before putting the ball past Stanley Nwabali to score the only goal in this game.



Overall, the 20-year-old attacker has contributed with four goals and two assists in his 12 games in all competitions for Chiefs this season.



Even though he was full of praise for the youngster, Nabi feels that Shabalala carries a lot of responsibilities on his young shoulders and has challenged the other youngsters to learn from him.



“Most of the time I don’t want to speak about one particular player, because I believe in the team’s collective mindset. But [to answer the question] Shabalala has been good, not consistent but we feel that he carries a lot of responsibility on his shoulders for such a big team like Kaizer Chiefs,” said Nabi.



“This sometimes puts a lot of pressure on him, that’s why sometimes he is good, sometimes he’s very good. But he is still young and we want to congratulate him for being at a consistent level so far. We feel that other youngsters should learn from him.”



Shabalala is expected to lead the Chiefs attack against Cape Town City away in the Mother City on Sunday.



ALSO READ: Chippa United confirm Kwanele Kopo’s departure



City are without a full-time head coach after parting ways with Eric Tinkler following their loss against AmaZulu at home last weekend. It was their fifth loss in 10 games this season and the result left them in position 12 on the log with 11 points.



City are expected to announce an interim head coach before the Chiefs game and that interim coach could be Diogo Peral or Lebogang Manyama.