It’s Chiefs vs Sundowns in Carling Knockout quarterfinals draw!

Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs and Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium last month. The sides are set to meet again in a Carling Knockout quarterfinal clash this month. Photo: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal round.

The draw was conducted at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday after the last-16 clash between Richards Bay FC and Sekhukhune United which was won by the Natal Rich Boyz.

Amakhosi will have home ground advantage against the Brazilians, who beat them 2-1 in a dramatic Betway Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium last month.



Chiefs reached the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout after hammering SuperSport United 4-0 in the last-16, while Sundowns cruised to the last eight with a 5-0 win over Golden Arrows.

Defending champions Stellenbosch FC, who started their defence with a 2-1 win over AmaZulu in Durban, are again away to Marumo Gallants who edged Polokwane City 3-2 in the last-16 round.

Giant killers Magesi, who stunned Orlando Pirates at home in the previous round, will face TS Galaxy away. Galaxy edged Chippa United 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.

The last fixture of the Carling Knockout quarterfinal round will see Richards Bay host Cape Town City who handed Royal AM a 3-0 drubbing at home.



The quarterfinals are set to take place on the weekend of 1-3 November 2024.

The Premier Soccer League will announce the dates, venues and the kick-offs times for the quarterfinals in due course.