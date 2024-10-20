Sirino – It’s a big responsibility to play for Chiefs

'I am very happy to be here to help the team,' said Chiefs' new attacking star.

Gaston Sirino has had a brilliant start to his Kaizer Chiefs career. Picture: Backpagepix

Gaston Sirino says Kaizer Chiefs’ change in mentality is helping them win more matches in the 2024/25 season.

Amakhosi thumped SuperSport United 4-0 on Saturday night at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, to seal their place in the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals.

Chiefs’ Sirino steals the show

Sirino was the star of the show, scoring a brilliant first goal and then setting up the second for Yusuf Maart. Ranga Chivaviro and substitute Ashley Du Preez added gloss to the scoreline, but it was Sirino who picked up the Man of the Match Award.

The Uruguayan’s signing as a free agent, after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns, already looks an inspired piece of business from Chiefs. Sirino has played a major role as Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs have started the season full of goals, with ten already netted in their first four matches in all competitions.

“It is a big responsibility to play for Chiefs, but I am very happy to be here to help the team,” Sirino told SuperSport TV after the match.

“I also think the change in mentality is a positive for us, to (look to) win every game. In the last game against Sundowns, we should have scored more goals (Chiefs lost 2-1 to Masandawana at FNB Stadium in the Betway Premiership).

“But that is football, now we must recover for another game against SuperSport.”

Chiefs will play SuperSport again at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, this time in the Premiership.

Amakhosi got off to a slow start in the cup game, and SuperSport had their chances before Sirino gave Chiefs the lead.

Sirino – ‘A very difficult game’

“It was a very difficult game, SuperSport played very well in the first 30 minutes … it was difficult, but our team played well after the first goal. We need to push, Chiefs are a big club and we need to win every game.”

Sirino, meanwhile, also took time to wish Kaizer Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung a happy 80th birthday, after a perfect end to a week of celebration at Naturena.

“Happy birthday to the chairman!” said Sirino.

“He is a legend to all of us.”