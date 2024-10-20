Mngqithi demands more from free-scoring Sundowns

“I must congratulate my boys for scoring five goals in as much as I do feel that we're still not ruthless enough," Mngqithi said.

Most coaches would be happy with scoring 21 goals in six matches while only conceding two, but Manqoba Mngqithi wants more from his Mamelodi Sundowns team.

The Brazilians thumped Golden Arrows 5-0 at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday to reach the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.

Their demolition job of Arrows takes their winning run to six matches across all competitions. There’s no doubt that the Tshwane giants have turned the corner following a wobbly start to the season.



“I must congratulate my boys for scoring five goals in as much as I do feel that we’re still not ruthless enough. I think in the first half we created a lot of situations where we could’ve scored more goals. We didn’t take those chances and we went to half time with only two goals but there’s a lot of positives,” Mngqithi said.



“What I’m trying to fight for with the team and I think it’s getting closer into their heads is the paranoia to score goals and create scoring opportunities. When I see the way they’re celebrating scoring goals, maybe they’re also talking to me to say ‘you see now’ because I was complaining at half time about the chances that we missed.”



Thapelo Morena, Iqraam Rayners, Mothobi Mvala, Peter Shalulile and youngster Kutlwano Letlhaku were all on target as Sundowns ran riot in the capital city.



Mngqithi explained their approach to nullify Abafana bes’thende threat in what was a one-sided Carling Knockout affair.



“We could see the areas where they had limitations to try and create scoring opportunities from wide areas. I think that worked because most of our goals came from those situations. We intentionally dislocated their fullbacks so that we could find the space on the outside and establish play from there,” he said.

After Sundowns crashed out of the MTN8 earlier in the season at the hands of Stellenbosch FC, Mngqithi was a subject of intense scrutiny due to his direct approach with quicker build-up schemes.

“We just take each game as it comes. I’ve always been optimistic that the team is going to come right. The team is strong and probably stronger than last season and I’ve always believed that we are on the right track. I believe that the approach that one has chosen for the team is the right one,” he concluded.