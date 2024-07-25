Itumeleng Khune mum on Kaizer Chiefs future

“I don’t want to be quoted on this issue. Rather speak to Chiefs,” said the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has refused to shed light on his future with Kaizer Chiefs.



ALSO READ: Club legend Khumalo backs Nabi to succeed at Chiefs

Khune, whose contract with Chiefs expired last month, was not part of the Amakhosi squad that travelled to Turkey for pre-season. And raised speculation that Khune’s stay at Chiefs had come to an end.

“I don’t want to be quoted on this issue. Rather speak to Chiefs,” Khune told SowetanLIVE during the DStv Ekasi Champ of Champs final last weekend.

When Chiefs extended Khune’s contract by one year in June last year, they said the veteran goalkeeper was in his last season before venturing into an unplaying role at the club.

“While Khune will be involved in training and preparations for matches as a player, he will also use this year to broaden his technical acumen, as he transitions into a new coaching and ambassadorial role working with the marketing division at the Club.the coaching role,” read a statement from Chiefs.

Khune, however, revealed during his ‘farewell’ match against Polokwane City in May that he would not be retiring from the game.

“We’re still going to see each other, we’re still going to travel together, as much as we have been travelling it and I appreciate everything that everyone has done for me,” Khune told the Chiefs fans after the match.



ALSO READ: Shabba, Spiderman in Chiefs legends squad for Toyota Cup

“It’s not a farewell. The club made it clear that they are honouring me for 25 years of service. They(Chiefs) didn’t say ‘we’re bidding farewell to Itumeleng Khune’.”

With his contract having expired, it’s unclear at this stage if Khune will eventually retire or if he will continue his playing career at another club.



Meanwhile, Chiefs arrived in South Africa on Wednesday from Turkey ahead of Sunday’s Toyota Cup clash against Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga).