Shabba, Spiderman in Chiefs legends squad for Toyota Cup

Kaizer Chiefs legends, including Brian Baloyi (far right) will take on Bloemfontein Celtic legends on Sunday. Pic: Supplied

Collins Mbesuma, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Morgan Gould and Brian Baloyi have all been named in a Kaizer Chiefs legends squad that will take on Bloemfontein Celtic legends in a curtain raised for the Toyota Cup between Amakhosi and Young Africans at the Free State Stadium.

Former Chiefs midfielder Thabo Mooki will coach a Chiefs team that also includes Jabu Mahlangu (formerly Pule), Mandla Masango, and Bernard Parker.

Celtic may no longer exist as a Premier Soccer League side but they have a rich history, and are likely to be able to field a competitive team to take on Chiefs. Former Celtic and Mamelodi Sundowns central defender Thabo Nthethe is one name definitely set to represent Phunya Sele Sele.

Chiefs, meanwhile, are expected back in the country on Wednesday to continue preparations for the new season and for Sunday’s warm-up match, where they will take on Tanzania’s Young Africans.

Chiefs legends will play Celtic legends at 12.30, while the Chiefs-Young Africans game will kick off at 3pm.

Amakhosi have been in Türkiye for a pre-season camp under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi, where they have also strengthened their ties with the European nation.

“I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to meet with Kaizer Chiefs Management and explore ways to strengthen our nations’ ties,” South African Honorary Consul in Istanbul, Mr Remzi Gür told the Chiefs official website.

“I’m thrilled to invite the team back to Türkiye for future training sessions and look forward to celebrating our warm relationships between our countries.”

“We’re eager to use our travels abroad to market and establish key stakeholder relationships fofr South Africa,” added Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director, Jessica Motaung. “We look forward to welcoming many fans from Türkiye to our games in South Africa.”

Remzi Gur concluded, “I’m excited to see the growth of our friendship and the potential to explore new avenues for cooperation.”

Chiefs Legends XI

GOALKEEPERS: Brian Baloyi, Tladi Mathibe

DEFENDERS: Cyril Nzama, Bevin Fransman, Morgan Gould, Tsepo Masilela, Derrick Spencer, Fabian McCarthy

MIDFIELDERS: Siphiwe Tshabalala, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Willard Katsande, Josta Dladla, Thuso Phala, Mandla Masango, Jabu Mahlangu, Stanton Fredericks

FORWARDS: David Radebe, Colins Mbesuma, Bernard Parker

HEAD COACH: Thabo Mooki