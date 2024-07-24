Local Soccer

Club legend Khumalo backs Nabi to succeed at Chiefs

The Chiefs legend has compared Chiefs' situation to that of Liverpool,

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Doctor Khumalo has backed Nasreddine Nabi and his technical team to succeed at Kaizer Chiefs.

The Tunisian coach has signed a two-year contract with Amakhosi and together with his technical team have been tasked with bringing back glory days at the Naturena-based outfit.

“Well, when you look at Kaizer Chiefs, yes, I understand that there have been years without a trophy. Clubs go through the same phase,” said Khumalo as quoted by SowetanLIVE.

The Chiefs legend then compared Chiefs’ situation to that of Liverpool, who waited for over 30 years before winning the English Premiership under Jurgen Klopp.

“Liverpool experienced that and some of the teams in Europe, but I strongly believe that with the kind of technical team they have assembled, it will probably change things at the club.

“Players will now start to perform. I’m not saying they were not performing. It was just a footballing phase they were experiencing. What I’ve seen and looking at the CVs of the coaches, it looks like we are in for a good season,” added Khumalo.

Meanwhile, Khumalo is part of the Chiefs legends squad that will take on Bloemfontein Celtic legends in a curtain raised for the Toyota Cup between Amakhosi and Young Africans at the Free State Stadium.

Former Amakhosi midfielder Thabo Mooki will coach a Chiefs team that also includes Jabu Mahlangu (formerly Pule), Mandla Masango, and Bernard Parker.

