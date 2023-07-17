Jali on why he chose Swallows over other suitors

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

In a significant move that caught most South African football supporters by surprise, former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali joined Moroka Swallows.

Jali’s next move had been a subject of speculation since his exit from Sundowns was announced over two months ago.

Since then, supporters of both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates had urged their management to lure the highly rated central midfielder to their clubs.

Jali was also in talks with KwaZulu-Natal giants, AmaZulu FC but a deal could however not be reached and the talks were cancelled.

But on Friday, speculation ended when the Dube Birds announced that he would be wearing the famous maroon and white of the Soweto giants.

Jali has since shed light on his decision to join Swallows. The 33-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Soweto giants.

During his unveiling by Swallows, Jali expressed gratitude towards the club’s chairman and admitted to a prolonged wait before finally putting pen to paper.

He had made it clear to Mike Makaab, his agent, that he wished to continue his career in Johannesburg, a city he has grown fond of during his time at Sundowns.

Moroka Swallows came forward with the perfect opportunity, meeting Jali’s preference to stay in the city he calls home.

With the deal finalised, Jali spoke about his excitement and happiness, referring to Moroka Swallows as his new home.

“I want to say thank you to the chairman first,” Jali said in an interview with KwaZulu-Natal radion station, Gagasi FM.

Jali wanted to stay on in Joburg

“I’ve been waiting long until I signed the contract. I said to Mike that, ‘I don’t want to leave Joburg, so it’s better I’d be in Joburg’.

“That’s when Swallows came before they even thought I’m going to Swallows. Moroka Swallows is my new home, I’m so happy.

“And I’m so glad the club made the decision because the people believe in me.”



Swallows chairman, David Mogashoa said Jali was the first player who the Dube Birds had brought in as they look to reestablish themselves as a powerhouse once again.

The Soweto side also brought in esteemed coach Steve Komphela and are expected to bring on a few more players to strengthen the team.