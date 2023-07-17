AmaZulu intensify effort to sign reported Chiefs target

By Mgosi Squad

In a thrilling turn of events, AmaZulu FC have intensified their efforts to acquire the highly sought-after central midfielder, Sibongiseni Mthethwa from Stellenbosch FC.



While Kaizer Chiefs were previously rumoured to be the leading contender for his signature, AmaZulu have now emerged as the frontrunner in the race to secure his services.



Mthethwa had a sterling season with Stellies and caught the attention of national team selectors and got a few Bafana Bafana call-ups.



He was recently with Bafana for the Cosafa Cup in Durban where usuthu were said to be keeping a close eye on him.



“They have already started negotiations but it seems they will have to dig deep because Stellies are not willing to part with Mthethwa as yet,” said a source.



Mthethwa is believed to be keen on moving to another team where he will get a new and even bigger challenge. But it all depends on whether Stellies are willing to let him go.