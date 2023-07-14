Lesufi explains delays in re-building of HM Pitje Stadium

By Katlego Modiba

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has given an update on the re-building process of Mamelodi’s iconic HM Pitje Stadium and what’s causing the delay after the ground was demolished in February.



The stadium was refurbished leading up to the 2010 FIFA World Cup to serve as a training venue but due to the major structural defects and poor workmanship, the plan didn’t materialise.



The historical stadium is the spiritual home of DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns who have also expressed interest in playing at their old stomping ground again.

The local community is up in arms calling on the Gauteng government to fulfil its promise of building a state-of-the-art sport precinct.



“HM Pitje was (meant to be) used as a training ground for 2010 World Cup and it was handed over to the government and our intention was to refurbish it and for it to be among the best,” Lesufi explains.



“The bone of contention is that the local municipality which is Tshwane wants us to build a stadium that we don’t own, they don’t want to give the ownership to us so I can’t build a home for you that I don’t own and I must hire it when I want to use it. It’s not a budget problem, we are ready, and whatever it costs to invest because it’s a legacy project for that area.



“Sundowns supporters have been pressurising us that they want the team to move to back to HM Pitje. We said let’s form a private public partnership with Sundowns, ourselves and the municipality, either have a central trust or foundation to run the stadium. We have already invested in the demolition of HM Pitje because it was in a bad state and we’re ready for it to rise from the ashes but it can’t if we don’t have those kinds of agreements and that’s where we’re stuck.”



Phakaaathi spoke to Tshepo Ncubuka who represents Mamelodi local community group #BringBackHMPitje about the current state of affairs at the stadium that was demolished four months ago.



“You know politicians will take their own time and we’re heading to the 2024 elections, they will want to grandstand again by making promises of re-building,” he said.



“It’s true that the stadium belongs to Tshwane but the project belongs to the Gauteng government because they are the ones who caused the mess and we had them under obligation to fix it and even the previous premier David Makhura acknowledged it.



“We will still push for a meeting with the premier so that we can give feedback to the community. We need the stadium back so that we can grow the local economy for the community of Mamelodi.”