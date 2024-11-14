Jose Riveiro coy on Orlando Pirates future

Rumours are that Riveiro is "homesick" and wants to return to Spain to be with his family.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says now is not the right time to talk about his future with the club.

Riveiro will see his contract with Pirates expire at the end of the season. Speculation is rife that the Spaniard could leave the Buccaneers despite his successful stay that has seen him winning five trophies in less than three seasons.

However, speaking to Robert Marawa on 947 FM, Riveiro gave a “standard answer” when asked if he intended to stay at Pirates beyond the current season.

“It’s a good question, an important one probably for many people. I’ll give you a standard answer, which is I’m sorry to disappoint you and disappoint your listeners as well,” said Riveiro.



“But right now, we’re in a very important period of the season. We’re in the middle of the fifth month of the season…we’re not even halfway.



“My current contract is indeed ending and probably there will be a moment when we will sit down and talk about my contract situation and let’s see what happens after that.



“But we’re in the football business and you never know what’s going to happen in the future,” added Riveiro.



Meanwhile, Pirates will begin their CAF Champions League group stage campaign with a clash against CR Belouizdad of Algeria away on 26 November following the international break.



Their next group game is against Al-Ahly on 6 December, but before they meet the Egyptian giants, the Buccaneers will lock horns with Stellenbosch FC and Marumo Gallants in Betway Premiership clashes on 30 December and 3 December respectively.

The Buccaneers are in Group C alongside Belouizdad, Al-Ahly and Stade d’Abidjan of Côte d’Ivoire.