Malesela happy with Gallants progress but refuses to set targets

Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela is pleased with the team’s progress despite their slow start to the season.



Gallants are in 14th position in the Betway Premiership after losing four of their six matches.

Their only victory in the league came at home to AmaZulu before playing to a goalless draw against TS Galaxy.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa’s good run in the Carling Knockout also came to an end at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals.



“What’s pleasing is the progress that we seem to be making. Since we played Stellenbosch FC in the league match and then the cup match, we started having a different approach in terms of our coaching and the player’s response,” Malesela said.

“Slowly, it’s beginning to yield results and beginning to show that there’s something we’re doing well. I’m grateful to the players for what they’re doing and how they’re responding to the coaching.

“It’s not a finished product but I’m grateful for the effort they’ve put in and the energy they’ve put in is quite a lot. The instructions we give, they listen and follow. It might not be all the time because sometimes they will falter because they’re human but I can’t just sit here and not be grateful to these kids.”

Gallants, who are hovering above the relegation zone, will be up against SuperSport United when the league resumes following the FIFA break.



Although Malesela wouldn’t be drawn into his targets for the rest of the season, he wants to see his team collecting maximum points.

“I don’t want to commit to those things first. I think the ideal thing now is to see ourselves getting away from the position we’re at,” he said.

“We can’t start setting targets for ourselves but now the ideal thing is getting away from the bottom. I don’t think this team deserves to be there. Let’s get away from the bottom and start building on where we want to end.



“As soon as we start collecting points, we’ll see where we’re going and whether we’re pushing for top 8 or whether the status is safe but if we’re ambitious, once things are obtainable then you go for them.”