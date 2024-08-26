Tinkler hopes Pirates vibe inspires City in MTN8 semi

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler believes a larger crowd than usual will help motivate his players against Orlando...

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler believes a larger crowd than usual will help motivate his players against Orlando Pirates, when they two teams clash in an MTN8 semifinal, first leg tie at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

The supporters are likely to mostly be followers of the Buccaneers, with Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates attracting huge crowds wherever they go in the country, but Tinkler believes this can be a help, and not a hindrance to his players.

“First and foremost, Pirates at home or away is a home game for them, they have a massive crowd (wherever they go). But on a personal note I think a fuller stadium, whether the crowd is yours or the opposition’s, it makes you raise your game to another level,” said the City head coach.

“I don’t think the players will be affected (negatively).”

Tinkler has also stressed the importance of keeping a clean sheet at home, to help them make the away goals rule count in Orlando in the second leg on Saturday.

“Away goals do count, so it is very important to keep a clean sheet, especially at home. The primary factor for us is to give ourselves move of a chance when we go away from home.”

Squad depth

Tinkler is happy with the squad depth he has at Cape Town City this season, saying it is the best he has had in his time as head coach.

“I think we have done a very good job in terms of the players we have brought in, there is a lot more depth,” he added.

“The good thing in the last four seasons (Tinkler joined City for a second spell in charge in 2021) is the amount of youngsters we have given an opportunity. And bringing new faces in has raised the level of a number of those players.

“Kaka (Luphumulo Sifumba), Shakeel April, Gabriel Amato … they are getting better purely because of the quality we have brought in. It has made my job (picking the side) a lot more difficult than last season.

“Previously we didn’t find that the youngsters were entirely ready now you can see that they are.”

“The level of competition on the training field has grown threefold. It’s extremely important to have the qualities of (new signings) Haashim (Domingo), Fortune (Makaringe) and Amadou (Soukouna) the two days he has been there, he has already raised the level.”