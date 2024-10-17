Kaizer Chiefs announce new assistant coach

The Burundian coach replaces Fernando Da Cruz, who surprisingly left Amakhosi to join the Moroccan Football Federation last month.



Last Friday, Phakaaathi reported that Amakhosi were set to unveil Kaze this week ahead of their Carling Knockout clash against SuperSport United. And today (Thursday) the club confirmed his arrival at Naturena.



“This strategic addition to coach Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team aims to bolster the Club’s performance and aspirations for the season.

“Burundi-born Kaze brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the set-up, having previously worked alongside Nabi at Young Africans, where they achieved significant success together, winning six trophies in two seasons. His tactical expertise and experience in various coaching roles makes him a perfect fit to complement Nabi’s vision for the team.

“The 45-year-old has an impressive CV, which includes a Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Science, CAF A licence, as well as a German Football Federation A licence. He was named coach of the year for East and Central Africa in 2012,” read a statement from Chiefs.



Kaize officially reunites with head coach Nasreddine Nabi having worked with him as his assistant at Young Africans in Tanzania.



Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr believes the proven partnership between Nabi and Kaze will be invaluable at Amakhosi.



“Coach Cedric has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the game throughout his coaching career,” said Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr. “His familiarity with coach Nabi’s methods and their proven partnership will be invaluable as we aim for excellence on the pitch.”



Kaze worked with the national teams in Burundi, where he started as an assistant coach for the U17 team in 2007, and became an assistant coach to the senior team, then coach for the U20s and U23s until he left for Canada in 2015.

In Canada, he worked for a youth football training institution before he moved to the FC Barcelona Academy where he worked for two and half years.

Kaze has also worked as a head coach in Burundian, Rwandan and Tanzanian domestic football, where he was also a Technical Director.