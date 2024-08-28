Former Pirates midfielder ‘Bibo’ – many players have alcohol problems

'A lot of footballers drink alcohol, they drink too much,' said Ntshumayelo.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo says that many footballers in the Premier Soccer League have problems with alcohol and believes clubs need to employ sports psychologists to help players with their mental health.

Ntshumayelo knows all about how problems with drugs and alcohol can affect a player’s career, having been banned for four years in 2016, and dismissed by Pirates, after he tested positive for cocaine.

The former SuperSport and Buccaneers man subsequently had his ban lifted on appeal in 2018, but while he did sign for Baroka FC and Moroka Swallows, he barely played any professional football for either team, and ultimately hung up his boots in 2023.

“Players act strong when you see them, but when they don’t play, a lot of footballers drink alcohol, they drink too much,” said Ntshumayelo.

“It is not only the stress on the field, there are a lot of things you face, and most can’t handle it. If you see on the TV, players playing for Pirates or Sundowns, you think they have money, but they can’t manage those things.

“Most footballers don’t look after what brings food to the table, they don’t invest in their bodies like they do in Europe.

“They think it is fine if you can get a car and rent in Midrand. They need to change that mentality.”

‘There are a lot of players I am talking to’

Ntshumayelo, now 34, says he is willing to talk to any player who contacts him to talk about these issues.

“For sure I am available. I have a son and I don’t want it to happen to him. I can teach him and everyone who plays football that is younger than me. They might not be lucky like me to get to start again.

“There are a lot of players I am talking to, even at the moment. What I can say is that they told us not to do this but we still did it. You need to take responsibility for yourself, it is hurthing your family. It is hard to see your parents, who were so proud of you, and you let them down with stuff outside of football.”

On top of that, ‘Bibo’ feels clubs should take responsibility to help players and employ psychologists.

“It is very important, footballers deal with a lot of things, it needs to be introduced in clubs,” he added.

“After my ban … I was not ok mentally, I had to go to psychologists. I went back home, I focused on myself and my son, it has been positive to be closer to where I started, closer to my parents.”

Ntshumayelo is now based in his native Free State, and says he wants to get into coaching.

“It (the ban) is something that happened in the past, but it is for me to be honest with myself. I am not a footballer any more, I had to use my brain to make money, to go back to work. My father has been there and taken care of me, and now I am ready to do anything I want with a fresh mind.”