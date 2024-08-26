Mgosi

Mgosi Squad

26 Aug 2024

Kaizer Chiefs snubbed in bid for another striker

Kaizer Chiefs’ search for a new forward is set to continue for a while yet after reports over the weekend...

Clement Mzize - Young Africans

Kaizer Chiefs seemingly tried to sign Tanzanian striker Clement Mzize. Picture: Weam MostafaBackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs’ search for a new forward is set to continue for a while yet after reports over the weekend suggested they had been unsuccessful in their attempt to sign 20 year-old Tanzanian Clement Mzize from Young Africans.

Amakhosi have been linked to many attacking players during this transfer window, but have failed in bids to land the likes of Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana and Khanyisa Mayo.

A leaked document appeared on social media suggesting Chiefs had offered US$ 200 000 for Mzize as far back as July 15.

‘Can’t just keep selling’

But Yanga chairman Hersi Ally Said told FarPost: “It’s not just Mzize. We’ve received offers for other players, too, but we can’t just keep selling our talent. We want to be competitive in Africa, and to do that, we need to keep our best players.”

Mzize played under current Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi at Yanga, and scored for Yanga in their 4-0 Toyota Cup hammering of Chiefs on July 28.

