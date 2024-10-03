Kapinga completes Sekhukhune United switch after Pirates exit

Sekhukhune United have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga. The 29-year-old joins...

Sekhukhune United have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Lesedi Kapinga.

The 29-year-old joins Babina Noko on a free transfer having been released by Pirates at the end of last season.

Following his release, Kapinga was linked with AmaZulu and SuperSport United, but Sekhukhune have beaten them to his signature.



ALSO READ: Pirates star Hotto reveals what makes Jose Riveiro ‘special’

Babina Noko announced Kapinga’s signing on Thursday.

“Sekhukhune United are delighted to announce the signing of Midfielder Lesedi Kapinga. Welcome to the Babina Noko Family,” read a short statement from the club.

It is believed that Kapinga has signed a one-year deal with Sekhukhune with an option to renew it by a further year.



ALSO READ: Mngqithi reveals Sundowns’ plans for international break

Kapinga, who started his professional career at Dondol Stars, has also played for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Black Leopards, Sundowns and Pirates.

Last season, Kapinga made just 13 appearances across all competitions for Pirates and made one assist, which prompted him to seek an early exit before the transfer window closed on 20 September.