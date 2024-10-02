Pirates star Hotto reveals what makes Jose Riveiro ‘special’

“I think this is why the club appointed him as a coach," said the Namibian international.

There was a lot of skepticism when an unknown Jose Riveiro was appointed as the new head coach of Orlando Pirates in July 2022.

But Riveiro quickly silenced his doubters by winning the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup in his first season in charge of Pirates and also took the team to a second-place finish in the 2022/23 season.

Last season, he repeated the same feat by defending both titles and finishing second behind Mamelodi Sundowns.



The Spaniard is on the cusp of achieving another milestone with the Buccaneers by making them the first side to win the MTN8 three times in a row. But that’s if Pirates manage to defeat Stellenbosch FC in the final of the competition at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday at 6 pm.

Ahead of this exciting clash, Pirates utility player Deon Hotto has revealed what makes Riveiro special.

“What makes our coach special is that he has transformed the team and given it a different direction,” said Hotto.

“He came with his brand of football and told us how he wanted us to play the game. Luckily, we understand the assignments from him.

“I think this is why the club appointed him as a coach, to bring happiness to the club, and I believe that we can all see the football he’s brought into this club, the accolades too.

“For us as players, it’s all about everyone playing our part because if we join forces, we will move [to the right direction] as they are moving now under the coach,” added the Namibian international.

What Pirates need to do to beat Stellies

Speaking about Saturday’s game, Hotto said the Buccaneers need to be at their best if they are to overcome Stellenbosch, who have become a difficult opponent against them in recent clashes between the sides.



In the last four games between the sides, Stellies have beaten Pirates three times while the Buccaneers have managed a single victory.

“For us to win we will need to be focused and move together as a team,” said Hotto.

“Stellies are a very difficult team to break, and they also have speed. So, we just need to be on our toes and our minds must be on the game because they have a good team.”