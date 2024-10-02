Mngqithi reveals Sundowns’ plans for international break

Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs tackled by Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership match at Soccer City in Johannesburg on 28 September 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is planning on keeping his charges active for the next three weeks despite the mini break due to the MTN8 final and the FIFA international break.

Orlando Pirates will be gunning for a third successive top eight title when they take on the tricky Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday while the rest of the Betway Premiership teams remain idle.

Following the much-anticipated cup final, players will go to their respective national teams. Bafana Bafana will play Congo in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with the first match taking place on October 11 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium ahead of the return leg four days later.

Having been knocked out in the semifinals of the MTN8 by Stellies, the Brazilians will only get a taste of competitive action when the domestic programme resumes with a league clash against Polokwane City on 27 October.

“We’ll try to have some friendly matches in between. It’s a bit unfortunate because we did think it will help us to play in the week of the MTN8 final to alleviate pressure on our side but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Mngqithi said.

“But we also use these FIFA breaks to give our players a little bit of a breather because we know that the schedule ahead is going to be tough but we’ll have to play at least two friendlies.”

Mngqithi is also happy with the return to action of defender Khuliso Mudau who made a second half appearance in the 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs after missing out on the previous four games alongside Teboho Mokoena who last played for Bafana Bafana nearly a month ago.



The two players are in the Bafana squad for the two important games where coach Hugo Broos is targeting six points.

“It was nice to have Mudau back and like I said before, they are still going to come back and help us. I thought it was the right time to bring him in and he did very well. He proved with the quality that he has no doubt,” Mngqithi concluded.

“Defensively he’s one of the best players you can ever have. On one against one I think he’s in a class of his own. It was pleasing to see him perform like he did and I was very happy.”