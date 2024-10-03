Ten Hag hits back at Benni McCarthy for ‘lack of passion’ comment

"In the last six years, I've won eight trophies," said Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has responded to comments made by former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy.

This comes after McCarthy accused Ten Hag of lacking the “passion and fire” needed to bring success to the Red Devils.

“In modern football, I believe that players want to see a bit more passion in their coach. They need to feel that the coach is with them and willing to fight alongside them,” the former Bafana Bafana striker was quoted as saying by the Portuguese outlet ZEROZERO.



“Tactically, I feel that Erik is at the top. He lacks a bit of that fire, that passion. That’s where we differ, him and I,” added McCarthy, who left his job as the Man United forwards coach in July this year

Speaking ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash against Porto, Ten Hag said he was puzzled by McCarthy’s public attack on him.

“I don’t know what he means. In the last six years, I’ve won eight trophies. I don’t think you can do that without passion and fire,” Ten Hag told TNT Sports.

“I always motivate my team. When you win trophies, you can’t do this without passion and desire.

“Everyone is different. But I don’t know if it’s taken out of context if it’s real what he said because I know him as a different person,” added the Dutch coach.



Ten Hag brought McCarthy to Old Trafford after being appointed manager in 2022.

Benni favourite to land AmaZulu job

Meanwhile, as previously reported McCarthy is said to be favourite to land the AmaZulu head coach job.

The position became vacant this week when Usuthu decided to cut ties with Pablo Franco Martin just three games into the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.



SABC Sport reports that AmaZulu are targeting McCarthy to return to the club.