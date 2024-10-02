Benni McCarthy set for sensational AmaZulu return?

Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy is said to be favourite to land the AmaZulu head coach job. The position...

Former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy is said to be favourite to land the AmaZulu head coach job.

The position became vacant this week when Usuthu decided to cut ties with Pablo Franco Martin just three games into the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.



READ MORE: AmaZulu axe Martin and his assistant after poor start to season

SABC Sport reports that AmaZulu targeting McCarthy to return to the club.

The former Bafana Bafana, who led AmaZulu between 2020 and 2022, is available after leaving Manchester United, where he was a forwards coach.

“The public broadcaster has established that the club is keen to bring McCarthy back to the fold with the confidence that any issues that led to their parting of ways the last time can be ironed out,” reported the SABC.

the public broadcaster further reported that Morena Ramoreboli, Bradley Carnell, Stuart Baxter, and Muhsin Ertugral have been suggested as options.

McCarthy, however, is said to be the favourite to replace Martin after leading Usuthu to a second-place finish during the 2020/21 season. Usuthu also made it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League before McCarthy left the club in March 2022.

Martin bids farewell to AmaZulu

Meanwhile, Martin has wished AmaZulu success after his sacking this week.

The Spanish coach wrote an emotional farewell message to Usuthu, saying despite his departure, he will always be a member of AmaZulu family.

“After nearly a year and a half of intense work, dedication, and enjoyment in the day-to-day process of leading AmaZulu FC, I would first like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the club and the Zungu family for their trust and support,” he wrote.

“A special thanks to the staff for their professionalism and commitment, to the players for their effort and affection, to all the club’s employees for their invaluable work every day.

“And to the fans, because your support, wherever we traveled, has meant the world. We have shared unforgettable moments, and I am proud to have contributed to the club’s growth and leave a legacy in such a unique region and wonderful country.



ALSO READ: Pirates star Hotto reveals what makes Jose Riveiro ‘special’

“The Premier Soccer League will always hold a special place in my heart. It is now time to embrace new challenges and embark on new adventures.

“From now on there will always be another member of the Usuthu family wherever I am.”