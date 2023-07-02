Komphela leaves Sundowns to take charge at Swallows

By Jonty Mark

Moroka Swallows on Sunday announced that Steve Komphela would be taking over as their new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season.

Komphela will leave his post as Sundowns first team coach to lead the Birds, where his assistant coaches will be Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Moloto.

“We want to take Swallows to the next level and we are very excited to have attracted the services of coach Komphela,” said Swallows chairman David Mogashoa in a statement.

“We appreciated the professional manner in which Mamelodi Sundowns handled these negotiations. Coach Musa Nyatama remains a special pillar of our team and his willingness to learn and work closer with an experienced coach like Steve Komphela is highly appreciated.

Sundowns family forever

Sundowns also issued a statement on Sunday bidding Komphela a fond farewell.

“Steve Komphela served Mamelodi Sundowns with loyalty and devotion and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns family. We wish him everything of the best,” said Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe.

Komphela, a former Bafana. Bafana captain, has been coaching in South African football for over 20 years. He has previously been head coach at Manning Rangers, Dynamos, Maritzburg United, Free State Stars, Platinum Stars, Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows