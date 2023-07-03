Stellenbosch confirm transfer of Mendieta to Sundowns

By Katlego Modiba

Stellenbosch FC have officially announced the sale of star midfielder Júnior Mendieta to DStv Premiership rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.



The Argentine makes the move to the reigning league champions after three seasons with Stellies where he scored 15 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions.

“The club would like to thank him for his immense contributions over the last three seasons and wish him well in the next chapter of his career,” Stellenbosch said via a statement on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old skilful attacker who was a fan-favourite among the Stellenbosch faithful also thanked the club where he spent the last three years.

“Thank you for the opportunity and the love that you have given me all these years,” Mendieta wrote in an open letter to the club’s supporters.

“I think I have done my job very well and I have always given my best, and that leaves me at ease. I will always carry Stellenbosch in my heart and be grateful for all the love and affection they gave me and my family.”



Shortly after Stellenbosch made the announcement, Sundowns also welcomed Mandieta to Yellow Nation.

“Where I come from, football is everything,” Mandieta said.

“We go around the world to create memories for those that love the game as deeply as we do. No matter where I am, will always give it my all.

“I know the sacrifices our fans make to be able to see us do what we do. It’s only natural that we’d want to repay their faith in us. This club demands that of us and what a privilege and hunour it is to represent the Yellow Nation.”