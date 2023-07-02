Goss advised to stay put at SuperSport United

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns legendary goalkeeper John Tlale has advised Ricardo Goss to extend his stay SuperSport United following an impressive campaign while on a season-long loan from Sundowns.

Goss earned a call-up to Bafana Bafana as a reward for his consistency under Gavin Hunt where he made 23 appearances in goal last season in the blue of United.

It’s not yet clear if Goss will return to Sundowns or extend his loan spell at Matsatsantsa a Pitori when the new season starts.

Ronwen Williams won the Goalkeeper of the Season award after making the number one jersey his own at the DStv Premiership champions.

“I think Goss needs to play regularly because it gives him the opportunity to make the national team,” Tlale said.

“If he goes back to Sundowns, he will be on the bench because Ronwen is one player who played all the games except when he was rested, so I would remain at SuperSport if I was him to also keep my confidence up.

“It affects your performance when you don’t play. When the time is right, Goss will get his chance. It’s also good for the national team when all the top keepers are playing regularly because in my time, we never had goalkeeper problems. We had me, Andre Arendse, Brian Baloyi and Simon Gopane all competing to play for Bafana Bafana.”

Williams’ Sundowns success

Tlale was happy Williams made the switch to The Brazilians where he kept 18 clean sheets in his first season, breaking the DStv Premiership record of ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs who kept 17 clean sheets in the 2009-2010 campaign.

“There was a point where I said Ronwen must go to Sundowns and compete for his place,” he said.

“If you watched him in his last season at SuperSport, he was just playing for the sake of it. He also knew that even if he made mistakes, he was still going to play but now he’s at Sundowns to fight for his position and he did very well last season. Age is also on his side because at the age of 31 as a goalkeeper it means you’re still young and can still play for six more years.”