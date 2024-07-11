Kutumela targets Bafana return after Sundowns departure

"If they (team) feel that they don't need you, you have to accept it so that you carry on with what you love by playing football,” Kutumela said.

Thabiso Kutumela has opened up about leaving Mamelodi Sundowns following his move to Richards Bay. The striker is one of high profile names that were shown the door at Chloorkop ahead of the new season along with Bongani Zungu, Gaston Sirino and Brian Onyango.

ALSO READ: Richards Bay unveil new players and sponsor

The 31-year-old spent last season on loan at Cape Town City where he scored three goals in 26 matches. Kutumela joined the Brazilians on a five-year deal in 2021 following a remarkable season with Maritzburg United.

He was part of the Sundowns treble winning side in the 2021-2022 season but found regular game time hard to come by after that. The former Orlando Pirates attacker is targeting a return to form and a place in the Bafana Bafana team.

“In my first season, it was so nice because I won the treble but when it’s your time to go, then you have to go. If they (team) feel that they don’t need you, you have to accept it so that you carry on with what you love by playing football,” Kutumela said after he was unveiled by the Natal Rich Boyz on Wednesday.

“About (Sundowns) leaving, when it’s your time to go, you can’t deny it. I want to help the Richards Bay achieve their goals because I see myself back in Bafana if I start scoring more goals. I can’t get credit if I don’t score because people know me by scoring goals.”

A lot will be expected from the experienced striker who is back in the KwaZulu-Natal province where enjoyed his football at United before earning a big move to Sundowns. Having led the line for the Buccaneers and Masandawana, Kutumela says he’s not worried about the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

“I will say there is pressure where I come from. The two teams I played for Pirates and Sundowns. I have to continue carrying that pressure to help the team to win games,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: Chiefs announce details of Nabi’s contract ahead of new season

“I’m not just one person playing in the team but we need all players in order to win whatever the team needs. I can promise to help the team to be in the top eight, get goals and as an experienced player, I will help young players to believe in themselves.”