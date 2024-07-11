Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Trevor Cramer

By Trevor Cramer

Senior sports sub-editor

3 minute read

11 Jul 2024

12:38 pm

OPINION: Swallows sale to Gallants makes no sense

The PSL has approved the latest change and Gallants are set to re-locate to Bloemfontein.

Swallows sale to Gallants makes no sense

Abram Sello (right) president of Marumo Gallants FC during a press conference at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg on Tuesday (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

It almost defies logic that a team which finishes 11th in the second-tier Motsepe Foundation League are now suddenly elevated to the top-flight by buying a DStv Premiership franchise. But logic doesn’t always prevail in our football space.

OPINION: Sale of Swallows making a mockery of the league

The mere fact that Marumo Gallants ended 11th in the National First Division (NFD) suggests they struggled their way through the season.

In steps Polokwane businessman Abram Sello and his backers, waves money at the Swallows owners and his club (Gallants), previously relegated from the DStv Premiership in 2022/23, are back in the top-tier in the time it takes literally to warm a sausage in a microwave oven.

Sello had originally dabbled in this practice before. He bought TTM, who in turn bought the 100-year-old Bidvest Wits and regained Premier League status in 2020, again with PSL permission.

The PSL has approved the latest change and Gallants are set to re-locate to Bloemfontein. Another club rich in tradition and history, known as the Dube Birds to their loyal flock of supporters, have ceased to exist – again!

“As the league we can’t stop these deals. What they are doing is just selling their companies, that’s all,” PSL official Prof Ronnie Schloss told Kick-Off magazine.

Although it is common practice, under no circumstances should name or location be allowed to change. Swallows were already in their second reincarnation prior to their current demise.

The club, like so many before them, fell on hard times financially, primarily it has to be said due to poor management and owners who have extracted the cream and left the sour milk behind.

I am told the official line was that the club failed to secure a primary sponsor, who were deemed to be in competition with one of the PSL sponsors.

ALSO READ: Chiefs announce details of Nabi’s contract ahead of new season

Yet, the controversy surrounding the sponsorship deal Cape Town City (another re-named club which killed off Mpumalanga Aces) concluded with one of the country’s banking giants, seems to have blown away.

Not to mention that two of the biggest teams in the country are also sponsored by one of southern Africa’s mobile phone giants. 

Hamba kahle mighty Dube Birds!

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Marumo Gallants Moroka Swallows F.C. South African Premier Division (PSL)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: How do you best live with monkeys?
Rugby Adapt or die: Springboks evolving in early stages of World Cup cycle
Personal Finance Two-pot retirement system: If you plan to use it, talk to your fund now
News White dominance in top jobs sparks union outcry
Courts Court sentences former VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi to 495 years

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES