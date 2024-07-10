Richards Bay unveil new players and sponsor

Richards Bay finished the season in 15th spot last season.

Jomo Biyela (in black suit) with Phakwe Group chairman Thabiso Tenyane and the new players (Richards Bay media)

Richards Bay have announced new six signings including former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe ahead of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.



Also joining the Natal Rich Boys are Thabiso Kutumela, Keagan Allan, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Fezile Gcaba and Sbani Mntungwa.

The new signings were unveiled during a ceremony in Richards Bay on Wednesday where club chairman Jomo Biyela also announced a three-year partnership deal worth R100-million with Phakwe Gas.

Speaking at the event, Biyela revealed that the club will only get R60-million from the deal while the other R40-million will be used to uplift the community of Richards Bay.

“R20-million per season goes straight to the sponsorship, which is 60 (R60-million) and 40 (R40-million) is the amount that we want to utilise [for community upliftment],” Biyela told reporters.

“Obviously, it won’t come to the club, I think we must clarify that before you say I’m walking around with R100-million. It’s R20-million per season, over three seasons. The R40-million is the amount that we want to use to build sports facilities, a gym…just like a village. [The R40-million] It’s budgeted for us, but we’ll only get the R20-million per season as the club,” added Biyela.



Richards Bay finished the season in 15th spot last season and they had to save their top flight status through the relegation/promotion playoffs.

Biyela and the new sponsors will be hoping that the cash injection will help the club finish in a better position next season.