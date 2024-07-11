Chiefs announce details of Nabi’s contract ahead of new season

The new Chiefs technical staff is currently in Türkiye conducting the pre-season training camp.

Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday announced the club’s new technical team, which will be led by Nasreddine Nabi as head coach.



The Tunisian coach joins Amakhosi on a two-year contract with an option to extend it by one year.

Nabi will be assisted by Khalil Ben Youssef as first assistant and Fernando Da Cruz as the second assistant.

Ilyes Mzoughi is the goalkeeper coach, while Safi Majdi comes in as strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach.

And as reported earlier, Nabi will have to look for a new performance analyst after Ayman Makroud decided against joining him at Chiefs.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr believes Amakhosi have found the right man in Nabi to take Amakhosi back to the top of South African football.

“After what has been a fairly exhaustive vetting process, it gives us great pleasure to finally welcome our new head coach to Kaizer Chiefs,” said Motaung Jnr.

“We believe we have found the right man to fulfil our vision of restoring Amakhosi to our rightful place at the top of the football pyramid, and we welcome coach Nabi and his technical team with the pledge of unity and support in pursuit of our common goal.”

The new Chiefs technical team:

Mohamed Nasreddine Nabi (Head coach)

The highly-respected Tunisian-born Nabi comes to Amakhosi with a wealth of experience under his belt, having coached top teams in various countries, including Libya, DR Congo, Egypt, Sudan, UAE, Tanzania and, more recently, Morocco. He has won silverware in several countries and participated with distinction in African Club competitions over the years. Among his many accolades, the coach is also a CAF Confederation Cup winner with FC Leopards in Congo. The 58-year-old holds a UEFA Pro coaching licence.

Khalil Ben Youssef (First assistant coach)

Youssef worked with coach Nabi recently at AS Far where they qualified the team for the CAF Champions League after finishing as league runners-up in Morocco. He worked with Nabi at Young Africans in Tanzania when they won back-to-back trebles. He will work closely with coaches Nabi and the second assistant, Fernando Da Cruz.

Fernando Da Cruz (Second assistant coach)

Just like the boss Nabi, coach Cruz has a UEFA Pro licence. The French-born Da Cruz has also worked in different countries as a coach, technical director, scout and a youth coach, in countries such as Belgium, France and Morocco.

Ilyes Mzoughi (Goalkeeper coach)

He possesses extensive experience, having worked with a number of teams in Africa and the Middle East. He also worked as the goalkeeper coach for the Mauritanian national team. He has worked at Tunisian football Club Esperance de Tunis and also held Jobs in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Libya. Mzoughi teams up with Khalil Ben Youssef and Majdi Safi once again after working with them at Stade Tunisien during the 2019/20 season.

Safi Majdi (Strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach)

The coach has worked with some of the top footballers in some of the leading teams in Africa. He worked with Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia when they won the league at 2022/23. He also worked with Raja Casablanca and Wydad Athletic in Morocco.



